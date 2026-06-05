The heat is on across NJ Friday and Saturday, watch for weekend thunderstorms too

The Bottom Line

The heat is on now. Temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees as humidity rises into the "sticky" category Friday, a taste of real summerlike weather. The first weekend of June will start on a hot and humid note, with lower 90s forecast for Saturday. It will be breezy, with increasing clouds. And the big thing to watch will be a round of potentially strong thunderstorms Saturday evening. Sunday's forecast trends drier and slightly cooler, in the 80s. Monday will bring the return of low humidity and seasonably warm temperatures. Our next chance of substantial rain is at least a week away.

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Weather Hazards

—Heat... Friday and Saturday will feature increasingly hot and humid conditions, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees Friday and pushing into the lower 90s Saturday. The heat index, factoring in humidity, will be closer to 95. While "dangerous" heat is not expected, it will feel noticeably stickier and sweatier than it has all week. Stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

—Storms... The greater concern arrives Saturday evening, when a round of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms is expected to move through New Jersey. If storms develop in your area, the primary threats will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours. Not everyone will see severe weather, but everyone should keep an eye on the sky and have a way to receive weather alerts Saturday night.

Climatological Context

June 5 is the 156th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures are around 78 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 58 to 60 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Friday

Happy June 5! This is the day that both temperatures and humidity go off the rails a bit, as we truly start to sweat and swelter.

Remember how humidity works. As the concentration of water vapor (moisture) increases in the air, it inhibits your body's ability to sweat and for that sweat to effectively evaporate. That is your body's cooling mechanism. So when your body can not cool down as efficiently, it feels hotter and steamier. This can lead to more "dangerous" heat, although by the numbers the air won't be quite that thick and tropical this time around.

Temperatures are starting Friday on either side of 60 degrees statewide, comfortable enough. But once the sun gets higher in the sky, the heat will be on. High temperatures will surge toward 90 degrees, several degrees warmer than Thursday. Humidity is rising too, with dew points reaching into what I would call the "sticky" category.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, and dry weather. A light breeze will keep the warm air moving.

An Air Quality Alert: Code Orange cautions that elevated concentrations of ground-level pollution will be unhealthy for sensitive groups like the very young, the very old, and those with pre-existing heart and lung issues. If you fall into those of those groups, you should spend as much time in air conditioning as possible.

With increased humidity and some cloud cover, Friday night will not be that cool. (Especially compared to previous mornings this week.) Low temperatures will only dip into the upper 60s.

Saturday

Saturday still looks like the hottest and most summerlike day of the week, just barely eking out Friday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s across much of New Jersey, accompanied by elevated humidity and a "blast furnace" breeze.

Most of the daytime hours should remain dry, although skies will become mostly cloudy.

The forecast turns unsettled starting early evening. Scattered thunderstorms enter the forecast from about 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., generally traveling from northwest to southeast. Will everyone in New Jersey experience a storm? No. Should you change or cancel plans because of this stormy forecast? No. Again, it is an evening event. But you should keep a close eye and ear on the sky for these changing weather conditions.

Some of those storm cells will almost certainly become strong or severe, especially the initial burst before sunset. They could pack gusty winds, heavy rain, and dangerous lightning.

Sunday

There was a time earlier this week when Sunday's forecast was grey and rainy. But now it looks noticeably brighter and drier and warmer.

Skies should gradually clear, although a few lingering showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will scale back into the mid 80s, although humidity will still be moderate to high.

Honestly, it looks like a nice — albeit summer-ish — end to the weekend.

Monday & Beyond

A backdoor cold front late Sunday will cause one important change: A reduction in humidity levels.

So by Monday morning, we will celebrate the return of lower humidity, along with seasonably warm temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. It looks like a gorgeous early June day, in my humble opinion.

Looking farther ahead, the weather pattern stays remarkably dry. New Jersey's last measurable rainfall was nine days ago. And after the weekend thunderstorm threat, substantial widespread rain may stay away for another week or more.

While that sounds great for outdoor activities, it is becoming increasingly concerning from a drought perspective. Southern New Jersey remains entrenched in "Severe Drought" conditions, and the forecast offers little meaningful relief. I fear we will have to talk more and more about dry weather impacts as the official start of summer approaches.

Until then, enjoy the beach (and sitting in traffic), enjoy the pool, and enjoy the heat and humidity this weekend!

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.