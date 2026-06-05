NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 5
Advisories
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for Friday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:53a
|High
Fri 12:06p
|Low
Fri 5:44p
|High
Sat 12:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:17a
|High
Fri 11:40a
|Low
Fri 5:08p
|High
Fri 11:35p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|High
Fri 11:54a
|Low
Fri 5:20p
|High
Fri 11:49p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:21a
|High
Fri 11:36a
|Low
Fri 5:12p
|High
Fri 11:31p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:58a
|High
Fri 3:46p
|Low
Fri 9:49p
|High
Sat 3:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:57a
|High
Fri 11:49a
|Low
Fri 5:36p
|High
Fri 11:53p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:32a
|High
Fri 2:53p
|Low
Fri 9:23p
|High
Sat 2:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:43a
|High
Fri 12:52p
|Low
Fri 6:23p
|High
Sat 12:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:39a
|High
Fri 11:39a
|Low
Fri 5:16p
|High
Fri 11:43p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:06a
|High
Fri 12:04p
|Low
Fri 5:39p
|High
Sat 12:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:44a
|High
Fri 11:38a
|Low
Fri 5:28p
|High
Fri 11:52p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:35a
|High
Fri 12:43p
|Low
Fri 6:30p
|High
Sat 12:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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