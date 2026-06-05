Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for Friday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 72°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 73° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:23pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:53a High

Fri 12:06p Low

Fri 5:44p High

Sat 12:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:17a High

Fri 11:40a Low

Fri 5:08p High

Fri 11:35p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:29a High

Fri 11:54a Low

Fri 5:20p High

Fri 11:49p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:21a High

Fri 11:36a Low

Fri 5:12p High

Fri 11:31p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:58a High

Fri 3:46p Low

Fri 9:49p High

Sat 3:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:57a High

Fri 11:49a Low

Fri 5:36p High

Fri 11:53p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:32a High

Fri 2:53p Low

Fri 9:23p High

Sat 2:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:43a High

Fri 12:52p Low

Fri 6:23p High

Sat 12:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:39a High

Fri 11:39a Low

Fri 5:16p High

Fri 11:43p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:06a High

Fri 12:04p Low

Fri 5:39p High

Sat 12:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:44a High

Fri 11:38a Low

Fri 5:28p High

Fri 11:52p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:35a High

Fri 12:43p Low

Fri 6:30p High

Sat 12:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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