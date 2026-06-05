NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 5

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 5

Barnegat Lighthouse State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for Friday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature73° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:23pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:53a		High
Fri 12:06p		Low
Fri 5:44p		High
Sat 12:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:17a		High
Fri 11:40a		Low
Fri 5:08p		High
Fri 11:35p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:29a		High
Fri 11:54a		Low
Fri 5:20p		High
Fri 11:49p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:21a		High
Fri 11:36a		Low
Fri 5:12p		High
Fri 11:31p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:58a		High
Fri 3:46p		Low
Fri 9:49p		High
Sat 3:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:57a		High
Fri 11:49a		Low
Fri 5:36p		High
Fri 11:53p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:32a		High
Fri 2:53p		Low
Fri 9:23p		High
Sat 2:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:43a		High
Fri 12:52p		Low
Fri 6:23p		High
Sat 12:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:39a		High
Fri 11:39a		Low
Fri 5:16p		High
Fri 11:43p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:06a		High
Fri 12:04p		Low
Fri 5:39p		High
Sat 12:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:44a		High
Fri 11:38a		Low
Fri 5:28p		High
Fri 11:52p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:35a		High
Fri 12:43p		Low
Fri 6:30p		High
Sat 12:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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