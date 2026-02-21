Remember the thrill of hearing that you were off of school because of a snowstorm?
Whether you heard the news from your local radio station or saw your school's name scroll by on the morning news, it was always exciting.
Once you experience your first snow day, you crave more. That's when students start sharing the rituals that they swear will turn a regular school day into a snow day.
How many of these did you do as a kid?
Silly things kids do to ‘manifest’ a snow day
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
❄️ The latest from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow ❄️
If you get the snow day that you desire, treat yourself to some of these comfort foods to warm you up…
The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Things Kids Did on a Snow Day in the '90s
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
How to Create Fun On a Snow Day For the Kids at Home
Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.