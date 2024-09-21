Unique experiences for someone visiting NJ for the first time

If you're from or currently live in New Jersey, let's pretend for just a moment that we've never visited the state before. Yes, that might be hard for some of us to do, but we'll try.

Assuming you know nothing about the state first-hand, what would your first impression be? Would it be something positive? Or, maybe not so much? If we go based on New Jersey's perceived reputation, your instant thought might be the latter.

For those who truly aren't from around here, the image of the Garden State might not be so rosy. All you have to do is look at the New Jersey Turnpike in the northern portion of the state.

Airports, traffic, and endless smoke stacks might be the first thing pictured. And further south? Yeah, there's the Jersey Shore. Not the actual shore, but the TV show. Both of which give New Jersey a black eye.

But here's the thing. There are reputations like that in every state. Outside of that, most states are actually quite nice. And this couldn't be any truer than right here in The Garden State.

Those of us who live here know that which is why it might be hard to imagine it any other way. Even for us locals, there is so much to see and do in this tiny little state. And for those who are visiting? Here are a few examples as to what makes us so unique.

Did we mention, food?

Oh yes, the New Jersey diner. There's a reason we're called the diner capital of the world. And although the numbers aren't what they used to be, there are still some around the state that are open 24/7 just for you.

Wait, what's on the menu?

Only in New Jersey can you order either Tayor Ham or Pork Roll. We get it, and I'm sure our guests will get it too (or they'll roll their eyes at us, which is also perfectly acceptable). So many unique experiences for someone visiting New Jersey for the first time.

