If you’re from Jersey, then you already know that we take food very seriously. We’ve got everything from top-notch Italian to the best bagels outside of Brooklyn.

But when it comes to naming the most famous restaurant in the entire state? That’s a pretty big statement.

According to the food folks over at lovefood.com, it’s not some trendy small-plates place or a celebrity-owned steakhouse. Nope. It’s a diner. Which honestly feels just right. Because if there’s one thing we do better than anyone, it’s diners.

The most famous restaurant in New Jersey

The crown goes to Tops Diner in East Newark. And let me tell you, it’s not your average eggs-and-hashbrowns situation!!

Tops has been around since 1942, and they’ve managed to evolve without losing that classic Jersey diner soul.

Sure, they’ve got the usuals: burgers, meatloaf, milkshakes. But you’ll also find Cajun shrimp with chicken jambalaya and English-style fish and chips on the menu.

The place has sleek interiors, an always-buzzing vibe, and a way of making you feel like you’re part of the tradition, even if it’s your first visit.

According to their website, the owners recognized the importance of re-creating the original historical and cultural identity of the diner. And that’s what we here in New Jersey, the diner capital of the world, love so much about the place.

They’ve been serving Newark and beyond for over 80 years, and somehow still feel fresh. That’s the magic. So if you haven’t been to Tops lately (or ever), make the trip. Order whatever you want, exactly how you want it. That’s how they do things there.

And that’s why they’re the most famous.