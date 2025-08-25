Dave Portnoy’s pizza fest — These NJ pizzerias will be there
El Presidente of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, knows his way around a slice of pizza.
His One Bite Pizza reviews can give a pizzeria months of long lines, with people eager to see if they would have the same feelings about the "undercarriage" of a slice as Portnoy.
New Jersey fans of the pizza review series might just want to check out the third annual One Bite Pizza Festival.
Portnoy and Medium Rare are cranking the ovens to full blast for a day that promises more pizzerias, more slices, and more unforgettable pizza-inspired experiences than ever before.
https://www.instagram.com/onebitepizzafest/p/DGyTWJ5zbau/
The food festival will take place, rain or shine, on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Randall’s Island Park in New York City.
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Festival
Over 40 pizzerias (hand-picked by Portnoy) from all over the nation will be there, and it just so happens that six of them are from the Garden State!
Delorenzo’s Tomato Pies
Robbinsville
Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 9.2
Brooklyn Square Pizza
Jackson
Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 8.9
Coniglio’s Old Fashioned
Morristown
Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 8.3
Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza
Elizabeth
Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 8.3
Amano Pizza
South Amboy
Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 7.9
Squan Tavern
Manasquan
Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 7.6
Grab a slice, sip on a drink, and give these pizzerias some Jersey love if you happen to see them! You can purchase tickets for the One Bite Pizza Fest here.
Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Where to see the great fall colors in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.