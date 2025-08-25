El Presidente of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, knows his way around a slice of pizza.

His One Bite Pizza reviews can give a pizzeria months of long lines, with people eager to see if they would have the same feelings about the "undercarriage" of a slice as Portnoy.

New Jersey fans of the pizza review series might just want to check out the third annual One Bite Pizza Festival.

Portnoy and Medium Rare are cranking the ovens to full blast for a day that promises more pizzerias, more slices, and more unforgettable pizza-inspired experiences than ever before.

https://www.instagram.com/onebitepizzafest/p/DGyTWJ5zbau/

The food festival will take place, rain or shine, on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Randall’s Island Park in New York City.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Festival

Over 40 pizzerias (hand-picked by Portnoy) from all over the nation will be there, and it just so happens that six of them are from the Garden State!

Robbinsville

Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 9.2

Jackson

Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 8.9

Morristown

Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 8.3

Elizabeth

Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 8.3

South Amboy

Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 7.9

Manasquan

Portnoy’s One Bite Review score: 7.6

Grab a slice, sip on a drink, and give these pizzerias some Jersey love if you happen to see them! You can purchase tickets for the One Bite Pizza Fest here.

