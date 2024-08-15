Results are in — This Jersey Shore pizza is among the best

As promised after so many calls and notes flooded the morning show asking why I hadn't been to the iconic Squan Tavern, I went. The restaurant and bar are as advertised. That is to say, awesome.

I was happy to try three main things on the menu and the tavern did not disappoint. First up was the staple, house bar pie, sweet sausage and green pepper pizza.

The Squan Tavern pizza (Bill Spadea) The Squan Tavern pizza (Bill Spadea) loading...

The slice had integrity, I was able to hold the crust and the tip didn't fall at all. The cheese, the combo of sausage and peppers, and the Italian food stable are all perfect.

Then it was onto the grandma pie which had a different burst of flavor with the sauce and mozzarella cheese, it was real comfort food.

The Squan Tavern pizza (Bill Spadea) The Squan Tavern pizza (Bill Spadea) loading...

And of course, the meatball. I was hooked from go as owner Joe and his sister Trish brought me back into the kitchen to see where the magic started. The meatballs were cooking slowly in a pot of sauce, well, gravy if you ask me, and looked delicious.

The Squan Tavern meatballs (Bill Spadea) The Squan Tavern meatballs (Bill Spadea) loading...

They were fantastic. And yes, we'll be back!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

