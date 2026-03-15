New Jersey beaches are always voted among some of the best around. Whether that's on a national list or regional one, you're sure to find at least one that'll make the cut.

However, there are some lists that do change periodically throughout the year. But it all depends on where the information is coming from.

And whether you agree or not, one thing's for sure. We can't wait to get back out to the beaches again. Summers getting here, after all, and leaning into these lists only helps with those warm vibes.

Speaking of warm vibes, let's talk about that top beach. What could it be?

This particular list comes from Trip Advisor, and it's based on what travelers felt were their favorites. Not just one, but two lists put this beach in the number one spot. Both as the best beach in New Jersey, and best beach at the Jersey Shore.

A beach in the City of Cape May A beach in the City of Cape May (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

Cape May Beach for the win

Yup, our most southern beach got it again. Congrats to Cape May Beach for taking the number one spot as New Jersey's favorite beach. And to be honest, I'm not really surprised by this.

Cape May, in my opinion, just has a certain throwback charm to it that you really can't find anywhere else. Well deserved recognition by Trip Advisor.

With that said, other Jersey beaches deserve just as much love. Whether that be Point Pleasant, Asbury Park, Long Beach Island, or anywhere else for that matter, our Jersey beaches are simply amazing.

12 photos that show why local summer at the Jersey Shore is unmatched Following Labor Day, New Jersey residents even remotely near the Jersey Shore look forward to some peaceful days of sun, sand, surf and no big crowds of visitors. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The "other" Jersey Shore town you really should check out Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.