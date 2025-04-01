Exceptional pizza joint in the shadow of legendary spots in Central Jersey

If you are a pizza fan and live anywhere in Central Jersey, especially Mercer County, you definitely have your favorites.

In the Trenton area, a few legendary names always pop up, like DeLorenzo's or Papa's.

Just a few blocks away from two of the big ones is a place called Massimo's Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana that serves excellent pizza. Not only do they make world-class pizza, but their selection of Italian dishes is also as good as any fine Italian restaurant in the area.

We went to Massimo's on a Friday night, and they were cranking out pizzas non-stop. The dining room was busy but not overwhelming since they had the pizza side, and the dining room was separated nicely.

Owner Sal Mazzella's family is from a small town outside of Naples called Monte di Procida. There are an incredible number of families from that small town in Italy that operate Italian restaurants and pizzerias in New Jersey.

If you know that a family is from that town you can bet that the pizza and Italian food are top-notch. Massimo's is certainly no exception.

