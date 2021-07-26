You literally have to check your GPS a few times as you're heading down this bent road on the way to this place. It looks like you are going nowhere, and that's the beauty of The Oyster Creek Restaurant and Boat Bar.

It's at the end of a long road that ends at Otter Pond.

Otter Pond looks like a creek, but it comes off of Great Bay which contains part of Oyster Creek. None of that really matters.

What is important is that this place is so out of the way and so rustic and unique, that you have to try it at least once. For locals, it's a go-to spot especially this time of the year.

The menu is varied, but they specialize in seafood and the atmosphere is quaint and homey.

Hidden gem waterfront dining in South Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.