We're now officially less than a week before we spring forward in New Jersey, and everyone has an opinion on it. The clock change, by the way, will happen on Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026. We'll essentially skip the 2 a.m. hour and gain the extra hour of daylight in the evening.

But the reality is, we don't gain a thing when we do this. We're so conditioned to believe we gain sunlight, but all we're doing is shifting the clocks. Animals don't do this, and are unaffected by what a clock says.

Our pets, on the other hand, are forced to change with our practice of doing this. It really is an outdated practice, but we can't stop it just like that simply because we'll either complain about it being too dark during winter mornings under daylight saving, or getting dark too soon during summer nights under standard time.

It should be a lot simpler. And for those of us in New Jersey, it can be. Here's what I think we should do.

Leave the clock, adjust our day

When I worked on a golf course, all we did was adjust when we came in based on when the sun came up. During the longer days, we started at 6 a.m. And when the sunrise was later than 6 a.m., we adjusted our start time to 7 a.m.

Why can't we just do this when it comes to work and school? Leave the clocks in standard time since that's the one truly aligned with the Earths rotation. During the winter, make the regular workday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then adjust it to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the summer. It's just that simple.

In other words, we'd be following Natural Daylight Time. Just get rid of the clock change, and adjust our day based on the sunrise. Problem solved.

