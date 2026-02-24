You may have noticed that we are particularly opinionated in New Jersey. We tell you what we think right away.

This is especially true when it comes to our food. We know we have the best pizza. The nation can thank us for our exquisite Jersey tomatoes. Plus, we really elevated the breakfast sandwich with the addition of pork roll / Taylor ham.

One food item we definitely don’t mess around with is a fresh bagel.

bagelbazaar_ via Instagram bagelbazaar_ via Instagram loading...

New Jersey bagels

New Yorkers may think that they perfected the breakfast food, but we in the Garden State know what’s up.

So when a New Jersey-based bagel restaurant opens more locations, you know it’s the real deal. This is the case with Bagel Bazaar, which is planning on a massive expansion in the next few years.

bagelbazaar_ via Instagram bagelbazaar_ via Instagram loading...

Bagel Bazaar opening new shops

Currently, they have multiple locations open throughout New Jersey, with the plan of having many more by the end of the decade.

The CEO, Paul Salas, is planning on having 50 Bagel Bazaar franchisees by 2030, reports NJ Biz.

SEE ALSO: NJ pizzeria highly rated by Dave Portnoy opening new restaurants

bagelbazaar_ via Instagram bagelbazaar_ via Instagram loading...

The popular bagel chain has been serving the Garden State since the late '80s, aiming to create the “ultimate bagel experience.”

They believe in making the perfect bagel, which “must be golden brown, crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and perfectly balanced with a slightly sweet and savory note.”

bagelbazaar_ via Instagram bagelbazaar_ via Instagram loading...

In addition to bagels, they offer various spreads, breakfast platters, ultimate toasts, bowls, sandwiches, wraps, beverages, and burgers.

You can find the closest Bagel Bazaar to you on their website.

bagelbazaar_ via Instagram bagelbazaar_ via Instagram loading...

Blizzard of 2026: Scenes across New Jersey 1 to more than 2 feet of snow fell on New Jersey in the Feb 22-23, 2026 nor'easter. Here's what it looked like where our listeners and readers live. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Silly things kids do to ‘manifest’ a snow day Believe in them or not, these are some of the rituals kids do in order to will a snow day into existence. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈