Another snow day on Wednesday.

Towns continue to clean up the snow from Sunday's blizzard, which left over a foot across the state and took down trees and branches that also need to be picked up. Then there's the new snow from a storm expected before Wednesday morning, New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"The best chance for light snow driving through New Jersey will be from about 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Unfortunately, that will perfectly coincide with the morning rush hour with reduced visibility and slippery roads," Zarrow said. "The timing is more concerning than the snow totals, which will be limited to an inch or maybe two at most."

Get Dan Zarrow's weather alerts

Once the snow wraps up by late morning Wednesday, the rest of the day will be fine. Zarrow says sunshine to emerge and temperatures will warm into the lower 40s. It should be a good melt day.

Another disturbance could make things messy late Thursday. Impacts and accumulations are iffy, but still look relatively minor.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

Latest Reports

Blizzard of 2026: Scenes across New Jersey 1 to more than 2 feet of snow fell on New Jersey in the Feb 22-23, 2026 nor'easter. Here's what it looked like where our listeners and readers live. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom