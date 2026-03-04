Happy birthday to Jersey's own, Frank Sinatra. Well, belated birthday at least. Sinatra was born on December 12, 1915. That means if he were alive today, he'd be 110 years old.

Of course, Sinatra's music and talents live on even today. Think about the holiday season, for example. You can't go anywhere without hearing some sort of Christmas tune that was sung by Sinatra himself.

But it goes even beyond that. Generations love the Jersey icon, with his music still being performed during live shows from some of the best cover and tribute groups out there.

And being he would've been 110 this year, you can bet celebrations of this milestone year are being held.

Frank Sinatra performs at the Chicago Theater in Chicago, I.L. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 1986 Frank Sinatra performs at the Chicago Theater in Chicago, I.L. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 1986. (AP Photo/Jon Swart) loading...

110 Years of Sinatra

If you're a big fan of Frank Sinatra, then you're in luck. Michael Martocci, widely considered to be among the best and closest to Frank Sinatra himself, is set to come to Red Bank for a tribute performance fans of the Jersey icon will love.

Martocci will be joined by a 32-piece orchestra, with all original songs that were performed from back in the day. It'll be like traveling back in time with Frank Sinatra up on stage himself.

Personally speaking, I can't wait for this show myself and am hoping my sons would also like to join me. It's going to be a great evening for both fans and families.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Show Details

The 110 year celebration of Frank Sinatra is coming to the Count Basie Center of the Arts Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026. Showtime is 8 p.m. and you can purchase tickets, as well as learn more about the show, here.

Proceeds of the show will benefit the Deborah Podolsky Foundation of Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties.

