New Jersey has some of the best pizza in the world, hands down full stop there's no debate.

Some people may try to tell you that a New York slice is where it's at.

They're wrong, don't listen to them, they don't know what they're talking about.

Jersey's Pizza has everything you'd ever want in a pizza; structural integrity, lots of flavor, a good cheese-to-sauce-to-crust ratio, and some of the slices are bigger than your chest.

Places like Brooklyn Square, PacidDough, Dennino's, and Salerno's are usually mentioned as some of the best in the state.

But then Dave Portnoy comes in with his two cents and says that he's found not jus the best pizza in Jersey, but the best pizza in the entire world.

El Presidente recently brought his One Bite Challenge back to Jersey, and was so blown away by the slice he had that he crowned it one of the best pies he's ever had in his entire life.

The honor goes to a pizza place that's over 100 years old and has been using the same brick oven since 1917, that's where all the flavor's kept!

In the end, Portnoy ended up giving this slice a 9.4 out of 10, and the place is a must visit for pizza lovers everywhere.

It's another accolade that De Lucia's in Raritan can hang on their walls; Dave Portnoy's favorite pizza, and one of the best slices you can get in the entire country.

Portnoy is no stranger to Jersey, in fact the's are some of his other favorite spots in the state to grab a slice.