Twinkle, twinkle, little star ... where the heck are you?

If you are in New Jersey and trying to look at the amazing backdrop that the sky presents, you would be hard-pressed to enjoy it if you are in New Jersey.

According to a new survey by The Action Network, New Jersey ranks 49th out of all U.S. states for skywatching potential. The report states that New Jersey is near the bottom, only second to last to our neighbors in Delaware, who came in last for watching celestial events in 2025.

Night Sky, No stars Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Why is New Jersey in the dark?

According to the study, the low ranking that New Jersey received is due mostly because of high light pollution levels, limited dark-sky zones, and modest elevation.

According to study.com, light pollution is the amount of skyglow, clutter, glare, and light trespass. The study measures the Bortle zones. A normal Bortle range is 1-4, and New Jersey has two Bortle 5 zones, which means that the entire state experiences heavy light pollution, which severely limits stargazing opportunities. I am assuming that is because of our dense population.

The fact that New Jersey has an average elevation of only 250 feet also contributes to difficult stargazing.

Observatory, Night Sky, Telescope Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

New Jersey observatories are the place to go

New Jersey has outstanding teaching and highly technical observatories that allow New Jersey residents to gaze into deep space, bypassing the obstacles that hinder our celestial peek with the naked eye.

New Jersey offers six observatories, including the Paul Robeson Observatory and the William Miller Sperry Observatory, which offer access to powerful telescopes. The Liberty Science Center has the largest planetarium in the world.

So, the next time you want to take your children stargazing, get to an observatory.

For the complete study and further terminology, you can check out the study at www.actionnetwork.com