Big Joe has the best burgers in New Jersey

There is nothing like a good grilled burger. Lately I have had a little cabin fever and wanted to wonder out to experience that famous delicacy. I’m so happy I did. I ended up going to two of my favorite burger destinations on my list and enjoyed every bite. It was a real treat. I thought I owed it to you to share my favorite places in New Jersey to enjoy the best burger.

The burger was created, very simply, in the 19th century. There is a mild controversy on whether the burger was created in the States or in Hamburg, Germany as the hamburger we know it as now. The burger was sold to a businessman in Hamburg, Germany and brought back to the states, specifically to Delmonico's restaurant in New York. The New York restaurant took the recipe and ran with it, however, let's keep in mind the burger was meat and two slices of bread.

We are fortunate enough to have some outstanding restaurants here in New Jersey where you can get very good burgers. I realize that I may have missed your favorite place, but let’s face it, I’m only one guy and can’t be to every recommended burger place. I still want to hear from you and let me know your favorite place for a great burger. I’d love to check it out. No fast-food places allowed. Just a note, not one restaurant on this list has paid any compensation to me personally or the radio station New Jersey 101.5 for these endorsements. In addition, I pay full price for every meal that I enjoy.

In making a great burger, I use 80 percent lean and 20 percent fat. I would say most restaurants use that formula. I like my burgers medium-rare; I need to see them pink. The longer a burger cooks the drier it gets. Here are some of my favorite Jersey restaurants with amazing burgers in no particular order.

Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, New Jersey is one of my favorite places to get a burger. The burger is their signature dish and they cook hundreds of them on a packed weekend night. They have an incredible cheddar cheese sauce and at my request, serve it with a side of sautéed mushrooms. The burger is tasty and juicy and pairs well with a fresh roll. I found out who provides the meat to this great restaurant, so I purchased 20lbs of the famous ground beef and a tub of the same cheddar sauce. I went and made 10 oz burgers, wrapped them tightly and saved them for later use. They are outstanding.

Celtic Cottage Pub in Long Branch is another one with a great burger. Turns out they use the same meat provider as my friends at Barnacle Bill's. No wonder they are s good. I like it with extra pickles and a dollop of mayo and I’m in heaven. Wash this great burger down with a cold beer and it makes a complete dinner.

Trama Restaurant in Long Branch, NJ is known for their Wednesday burger night. Down the street in Long Branch my good friend Pat Trama has his Wednesday burger night at his restaurant Trama's Trattoria. He takes your average burger and creates a burger specialty that is so very good. It's worth checking out.

Irish Rail in Manasquan, New Jersey I'm a big fan of Irish bars and the burger at the Irish rail was very good. I ordered the French onion burger and the flavor brought tears to my eyes. They are also known for their giant sliders. This is a great burger.

White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack, NJ. This is clearly just a burger restaurant. They've been serving award winning burgers since 1946. They have been named in the top five burgers in the country and have been shown on many TV shows. The lean meat burgers are served with onions and cheese and propped up on a giant potato roll. It's a great place and no matter where you live it's worth the trip.

Back Bay Ale House in Atlantic City in New Jersey This is a small pub that has great views and a wonderful burger. I had the Guinness burger, which had a homemade Guinness BBQ sauce and caramelized onions, cheese and bacon on an onion roll. It was very good. I came close to ordering a second one to take home with me, but I knew it wouldn't survive the ride home.

The Ark in Point Pleasant Beach. I love the Ark. You walk into an unassuming pub and immediately feel comfortable. I love their Port Wine Cheese Burger. It's big and juicy topped with caramelized onions, a honey based BBQ and dollop of port wine cheese. Its awesome go early and sit at the bar because they don't take reservations.

The Committed Pig in Summit, New Jersey This restaurant was built on serving the best ingredients and the best comfort food. They make great burgers. The meat is a different blend that includes ribs and brisket with a roll and other ingredients were very good. I had a tough time choosing what I wanted from their menu. It was jam- packed with all my favorite dishes.

These are a few of my favorite burger places. Feel free to add to the list and enjoy these great New Jersey Burgers and support New Jersey restaurants. Thanks.

