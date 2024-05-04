True to form Beatle and rock and roll legend Ringo Starr gets a little help from his friends and hits the tour road starting in May. The limited tour will take them on an 18-date tour, six of those dates will be at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Ringo and his band stop in Philadelphia at the TD Pavilion at the Mann on September 24th and then the following day September 25th he and his band head to Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The tour coincides with Ringo’s release of his 5th EP titled Crooked Boy.

For the short twelve city tour Ringo has put together a killer band including Colin Hay the impactful lead singer from Men at Work. Colin’s vocals and instrumentation are a powerful addition to Ringo’s band. I am a huge fan of Colin and I appreciate the time he took years ago to join me on my show. We had a blast.

Also playing in the All Starr Band will be the legendary Edgar Winter. Edgar Winter is a self-taught virtuoso on every musical instrument made.

He and his brother, the late Johnny Winter, scored rock and roll legendary hits including “Frankenstein.” Edgar is an outstanding musician with a great attitude and recently picked up a Grammy for best blues recording of his tribute song to his brother titled “Brother Johnny.” Edgar keeps on tour and pleasing the throngs of fans that love his brand of music.

If you have ever met Edgar, you get a great feeling and know that his passion and love for music is so evident, and he is happy to communicate that with you. It was a pleasure to meet and talk with him.

Toto’s legendary guitarist Steve Lukather will also join Ringo on stage. His professional guitar prowess is known and appreciated throughout the rock and roll world. Although Toto disbanded, he continues to write songs and play, and Steve’s involved with other events and touring. Steve is a terrific addition to the All Starr Band.

Gregg Bissonette is one of the premier drummers in rock and jazz. Gregg has worked with David Lee Roth, Maynard Ferguson, Bette Midler, Duran Duran, Santana, Ray Charles and so many more. He is the go-to guy to fill the void of Ringo when he is in front of the crowd.

Outstanding sax player Warren Ham joins the All Starr Band, he has played with Kansas, Toto, toured with Olivia Newton John, Donna Summer and has been a fixture on other Ringo Starr tours. Warren is a true All Starr.

Hamish Stuart, the legendary guitarist/bassist will be on stage. He was a member of the Average White Band but has also toured with Smokey Robinson, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross and more. He has tremendous talent with a wide range of appeal.

This is an iconic band and a fantastic opportunity to see living legends take the stage and play as one. Try to get tickets, this is one you will not want to miss.

