Ringo Starr’s Asbury Park concert debut canceled

ASBURY PARK — Former Beatle Ringo Starr was scheduled to make his concert debut in Asbury Park this spring at the Paramount Theater on May 31, but that will not be happening now.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the show has been canceled by show promoter A.M. Productions because the operators of the venue, Madison Marquette, could not confirm the theater would be open by then.

The Paramount has been closed since August due to safety concerns and other issues.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Starr and the All-Starr Band will still, however, perform at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on June 10.

He is also performing at venues in the tri-state area, including June 6 to June 8 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and June 19 at the Met in Philadelphia.

