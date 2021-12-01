There was a quote that Sir Peter Jackson, director of the new Beatles "Get Back" film said in an interview on Sirius/XM about the band that really struck me.

"The Beatles changed the world only to find the world doesn't have a place for them anymore," says Jackson, talking about how after all was said and done, the Beatles who had done everything you could possibly do to become the greatest rock band at the time, could no longer simply go back to being a rock band that could play a gig for about 300 people.

Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

This reminded me of the Golden Slumbers medley on Abbey Road "Once there was a way to get back homeward" now they realize they're going to "Carry That Weight" a long time. I once wrote a post interpreting the second side of Abbey Road basically the same way.

Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

Jackson, in the interview, talks about the underlying sadness about how the Beatles start to realize that there's really not a place for them anymore as they go up on the roof, not even with the two or three hundred they had around them when they did the "Hey Jude" video but with just a few people coming on the roofs around them and by the time they get two or three songs in Jackson says,

Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

"You can see them click because they really didn't know if they could do it, they don't know of they can play together like this, they're not sure" In the film we see Paul trying to get out of it until finally, John says in a room with the other three and Yoko "Let's Do it" and they play.

Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

Sadly, unbeknownst to them, it would be the last time they'd ever play live. The good news is that they got to do it and do it well which answers their own question of whether or not they could.

Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

It also gives us a taste of what they would have sounded like had they continued to perform their more complicated music through concert sound systems instead of stadium PAs with kids screaming at the top of their lungs.

Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

But in 1969 with the way things were going for The Beatles.it wasn't the time and they weren't in a place where that could happen. As much as they had the good intention to 'Get Back" they never really could.

Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

Looking back, the only thing we can do is simply "Let it Be" and enjoy.

Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.