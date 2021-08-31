Fans went wild when Beatles played Atlantic City 57 years ago

In 1964, the Beatles were flying high; they had appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show to a record audience and their songs had occupied all five of the top spots in the Billboard Hot 100. They were on a roll when they hit Atlantic City for a concert at Convention Hall.

According to the book On This Day in New Jersey History, the Fab Four were ferried from New York city via helicopter to Bader Field. They stayed at the Lafayette Motor Inn where they took up the entire seventh floor. The promoter had “leaked” the news that the Beatles would be arriving by bus and staying at a different hotel, but the truth came out and thousands of adoring fans milled around the Lafayette looking for a glimpse of the stars.

Capacity at Convention Hall was 18,000 and every seat was taken. According to the Beatles Bible, the set list was: : ‘Twist And Shout’, ‘You Can’t Do That’, ‘All My Loving’, ‘She Loves You’, ‘Things We Said Today’, ‘Roll Over Beethoven’, ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, ‘If I Fell’, ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’, ‘Boys’, ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ and ‘Long Tall Sally’.

The Press of Atlantic City described the concert as “squeals and tears in Hall ‘orgy’”. After the concert, the Beatles were either whisked away in a laundry truck or by the police, depending on which account you want to believe.

According to the Beatles Bible, the Fab Four spent their off day in Cape May before continuing on to a show in Philadelphia.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

