Grammy exhibit featuring The Beatles is coming to New Jersey

GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center announced their newest traveling exhibit, Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles! The exhibit runs from Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, through June 25.

On display are many Beatles-related pop culture artifacts from the period, as well as original lyric sheets, clothing worn by the band, posters, photographs, interviews, interactive displays, and more.

Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles! provides insight into how and why The Beatles impacted America in the 1960s—and beyond.

Tickets for the Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles! exhibition are available for purchase online, ranging from $7 to $10.

Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center is open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on non-event days and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on event days.

Artifact highlights:

The Beatles' 1964 Atlantic City, New Jersey performance contract and rider.

Clothing worn by the band, including the jacket worn by Paul McCartney during The Beatles' 1965 Shea Stadium concert.

Original lyric sheets written by Paul McCartney.

Hand-written setlists from The Beatles' concerts.

Gold record presented to The Beatles by Capitol Records.

Venue contracts from the band's American tours.

Interactive elements including a virtual drumming lesson from Ringo.

“I am delighted that Wonderwall has partnered with the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center in support of this exhibit, which affords visitors to the museum with a unique window into the rise of Beatlemania,” said Dr. Kenneth Womack, Beatles Historian. “Our programs will provide audiences with active opportunities to engage with key figures associated with the band's timeless story."

For more information on the exhibit go here.

