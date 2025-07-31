🚨A car was stolen and six homes robbed in Ewing on Monday night and Tuesday

🚨Ewing police are looking for security video that may have captured the break-ins

🚨Similar robberies took place in Montclair, Metuchen and West Caldwell

EWING — Six homes were burglarized and a vehicle stolen over the course of several hours Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Ewing police say thieves broke into homes on River Road, Scudder Road and Bernard Drive in a neighborhood off Route 29 north. One homeowner told CBS Philadelphia that the suspects broke in through a sunroom and found the key fob to her son's car and stole it.

Another said the thief smashed a window, climbed in through the garage, and stole his wife's wallet, bag and car key. A third told CBS Philadelphia the thieves climbed in over the sink in their kitchen.

Ewing police Capt. Rich Tramontana would only say the investigation is ongoing and declined to say how many suspects were involved or if anyone has been charged.

Three home invasions were reported in Montclair which police believe are related to a burglary in Metuchen and West Caldwell the same night.

Ewing police are looking for security video that may have captured the break-ins.

Preventing home burglaries

Ewing police offered several suggestions to discourage home burglaries.

Secure doors and windows: Ensure all doors and windows are locked, even when you’re at home.

Ensure all doors and windows are locked, even when you’re at home. Install a security system: A home security system with alarms, cameras, and motion detectors can deter burglars. Make sure to advertise the presence with signs or stickers.

A home security system with alarms, cameras, and motion detectors can deter burglars. Make sure to advertise the presence with signs or stickers. Use motion-activated lighting: Install motion sensor lights around the exterior of your home, or smart lighting to activate lights.

Install motion sensor lights around the exterior of your home, or smart lighting to activate lights. Keep valuables out of sight: Don’t leave valuable items where they can be viewed from the outside.

Don’t leave valuable items where they can be viewed from the outside. Be cautious with social media: Avoid posting about vacations or trips until you return.

Avoid posting about vacations or trips until you return. Secure your garage: Don’t forget to lock your garage or any doorways that lead into your home.

