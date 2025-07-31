Morning commute tragedy on Route 195 claims a life
🚨A Bayville man got out of his Dodge pickup and stepped into the right lane
🚨He was struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 195 west
🚨The right lane was closed for several hours created a long delay
ROBBINSVILLE — The driver of a pickup truck struck and killed on Route 195 at the start of the morning commute Wednesday.
State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said the driver, a 44-year-old man from the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, was standing outside a Dodge pickup as a tractor-trailer approached near Exit 5 (Route 130). The man stepped into the right lane and was struck, according to a preliminary investigation. Marchan did not disclose why the driver stepped into the lane.
The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.
The crash closed the right lane during the Wednesday morning commute, backing traffic to the Allentown area.
It was the 14th fatal crash in Mercer County in 2025 and the second in Robbinsville, according to State police records.
Report a correction
