Amazingly stupid? Yes, I know what you're thinking. That seems rather harsh to describe some of our drivers in New Jersey with terrible habits.

However, it's exactly what it means. It's a reference to those who seem so clueless and oblivious on the roads at times that the only way we know how to react is with anger and frustration (But not after we shake our heads at them first).

According to The Cambridge Dictionary, amazingly is an adverb meaning "in a way that is extremely surprising." Stupid, on the other hand, is an adjective that means "showing poor judgment or little intelligence."

So when we talk about these particular drivers in New Jersey, we're essentially saying how surprised we are at their poor judgment on the roads. Whether it's due to lacking knowledge of New Jersey's rules and laws, or of them being just plain oblivious, they are the drivers we deal with way too often.

But even more so during peak travel seasons, such as holidays when travel all throughout the country spikes. Summer weekends, of course, are also part of this.

Although we've all experienced most of these situations below, there are one-offs that equally can get under our skin. With that said, here are 9 common .

#1 - The tailgater

We'll start off with one that happens quite often in New Jersey. When someone will not get off your bumper no matter what. Sometimes the driver is obnoxious and just thinks driving like that is smart.

On the flip side, it's possible the tailgater is trying to give you a message to speed it up because you're going way too slow. And if you have a long line of traffic behind you but nobody in front, then you might be the problem.

We have to look at both sides when it comes to tailgaters. Sometimes they're the ones that are impatient, while other times, they're trying to tell you to get moving. Both situations, however, cause frustrations behind the wheel.

#2 - The Left Lane Crawler

A prime example of what causes some to tailgate in the first place. If you're in the left lane and not passing anyone, get out of the way!

If you're doing the speed limit or less in the left lane and see a long line of traffic behind you, take the hint and move over. And if you pass a sign that says keep right except to pass and you stay put, then you deserve to be called a stupid driver.

The message here is simple. MOVE. OVER.

#3 The Brake Checker

Left Lane crawlers have been known to do this on The Garden State Parkway, but it's not just exclusive to them. Brake checking is just plain stupid to begin with, especially in a state like New Jersey.

To our credit, however, most drivers from the Garden State don't do this. It's usually the out-of-state visitors who think they should be policing the roads.

Be aware of them, especially during the summer. They pull this stunt as if they're back home.

#4 The refuser (won't let others pass)

Here's another one that you typically find more with out-of-state drivers. Even on a two-lane road with a passing zone

The car in front is going slow, so the one behind uses the passing zone to pass. Suddenly, that slow-driving car speeds up to prevent the other from passing. Then when the passing car decides not to pass, the car in front slows down again.

Drivers refusing to let others pass, even if they're going under the speed limit. Look, it's not worth an accident. Let them pass.

#5 The weavers

This is a big one that goes for both in-state and out-of-state drivers. The maniacs who will do whatever it takes to speed around everyone

Sometimes it's multiple cars racing, whereas at other times it's a lone driver. They'll speed in the shoulder, come up to your bumper, and squeeze between cars.

Be especially cautious of these drivers. Just let them go so they can land in the ditch on their own.

#6 The acceleration stopper

Chalk this one up to not knowing how to use your designated lane. It's called an acceleration lane for a reason. Do not stop on it.

This is probably due to more drivers getting nervous than anything else, but it's still dangerous. And, quite honestly, not smart to come to a complete stop.

If you're afraid to get up to speed to merge with the flow of traffic, please avoid our highways in the first place. Accelerate means speed up.

#7 The off-ramp reverser

As if not knowing how to accelerate is enough, there are those who get terrified if they miss their exit. If that's you, please get off at the next exit instead of reversing back.

This one's another accident waiting to happen. Yes, it stinks when we miss our exits, but reversing on a freeway is not the solution.

Please go to the next exit and reassess the situation. It's better than risking an accident.

#8 The young show-off

Blasting music, cranking subwoofers, and thinking they own the road. Most of the aggressive examples above match some of these drivers who think being boss of the road makes them more macho.

But it doesn't, and nobody cares how cool your car looks. Do us all a favor and start following the rules.

Save that stupid nonsense for a vacant parking lot or something. The rest of us aren't impressed.

#9 The ones who drive guilty

If you drive like any of the examples above, please understand why other drivers get annoyed with you. Nobody thinks you're an amazingly clueless person in general, but you do come across as one when you put others in danger of an accident.

And, to some extent, you might be aware you did something like the above, but then drive worse because you feel guilty. If it's a one-off, just let it be. Please don't let it affect how you drive every time.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.