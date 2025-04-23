I have heard about this place since the late '90s. I missed the opportunity to go to their original spot before it closed. Luckily, the family moved to the outskirts of the city where they once were king.

It was one of the places that coined the phrase "tomato pie." Not just any tomato pie, but "Trenton tomato pie." I’m speaking, of course, of DeLorenzo's in Robbinsville. They also have a place in Yardley, which I was fortunate enough to visit on a Friday night not too long ago.

That place was packed even when we left at 8:30. There was still a line to get a seat.

Luckily, last week I went to the one in Robbinsville on a Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock, right when they open. And yes, there were a handful of people waiting for it to open at four.

We ordered the plain pie because we wanted to get the true flavor of the real thing.

It did not disappoint. It’s a specific kind of pizza. The tomato sauce is a little chunky. You can see it through the cheese, which is not too heavy across this super thin and crispy crust. They cut it in a weird way, even though it’s a round pie. You get long rectangular strips, except, of course, the ends.

The secret to their success is not only the style and flavor of their pies.

It’s the fact that they don’t do much else besides pizza. Yeah, there are some salads on the menu and they’re terrific. The waiters are all young guys with white shirts, black ties, and black pants. They’re super polite, super efficient and super quick.

The place is fairly no-frills, clean and roomy enough for a big crowd. I don’t know what took me so long to get to DeLorenzo‘s, but now that I’ve discovered it. I’m a regular and I love it. I’m pretty sure you will, too.

