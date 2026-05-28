I was shocked which NJ town has the most dangerous drivers

If I gave you two random cities in New Jersey, like the very urban Camden compared to the quieter suburban Old Bridge, and asked you to guess which one had the worse drivers, you’re likely guessing Camden. I would too.

We’d be wrong.

According to a 2026 report by Lendingtree.com about auto insurance rates not only does Camden have fewer traffic incidents per capita than Old Bridge, it has the best drivers in the state. Old Bridge has the worst.

If you find this stunning, here’s the data.

Traffic incidents are defined as at-fault accidents (so, bad drivers), speeding tickets, DUIs, etc.. Looking at the top 21 cities by population, Lendingtree reports Old Bridge had 83.3 traffic incidents per 1,000 drivers. No sizable town had more.

Camden, on the other hand, apparently has the best drivers in the state, with only 46.6 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

These numbers are from April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2016.

Now is this a weird fluke or do other urban areas have better drivers with fewer incidents than suburban areas? See for yourself.

According to a 2026 report, these are the five best cities for drivers in New Jersey.

1. Camden

2. Newark

3. Jersey City

4. Paterson

5. Passaic

As for the worst drivers?

1. Old Bridge

2. Brick

3. Lakewood

4. East Orange

5. Piscataway

Even Lakewood, notorious for the “Pray For Me I Drive In Lakewood” bumper sticker, is surpassed by Brick and Old Bridge

PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman