Crazy South Jersey intersection to get overhauled

So, the Township of Voorhees has decided to buy a parcel of land next to a complicated intersection.

The intersection will become more complicated with the addition of a Wawa superstore just north of the intersection. Most people living in the Marlton Voorhees area know the intersection and try to avoid it like the plague.

It is the intersection of Route 73 and Kresson and Kresson-Gibbsboro roads. To describe it and print it would be more complex than the actual intersection itself. But suffice it to say it is described by many locals as a cluster you-know-what.

You have an angled road, Kresson-Gibbsboro Road joining Kresson Road just a few yards shy of Route 73. This causes bottlenecks and confusion every time one of the lights turns green.

So, Voorhees is buying up the property adjacent to the intersection. They’re doing this because Wawa is about to get approved for an entrance onto Kresson Road, not too far from that particular intersection, complicating the situation even more. I’m sure the township wants Wawa to move ahead with its development plans, as it will bring in revenue.

FILE - This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Local residents have been fighting it for a few years now because they claim it will disturb the tranquility of their neighborhood. It’s not like there aren’t enough Wawa’s in that area to begin with, but they never seem to pass up an opportunity to put another one in wherever they can.

People in the area and throughout New Jersey love a good Wawa. But this issue comes down to one simple axiom, which applies to all of us whenever something new is coming to town. “Not in my backyard.“

Who knows what the new configuration of the intersection will look like, but let’s just hope it doesn’t end up like the Berlin Circle further down Route 73 south. I was happy with the circle. I like circles. It is now one giant cluster-you-know-what. Let’s hope this one turns out much better.

