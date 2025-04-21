True hidden-gem cozy New Jersey getaway spot

Perched on a hill high above the Delaware River sits a historic inn that begs to be visited. Just above the tiny downtown of Stockton, New Jersey, is the historic Wolverton Inn.

This centuries-old home, built in 1792, is now operated as a bed and breakfast and restaurant. The owners, Mario and Mary Passalaqua, purchased the property 10 years ago and lovingly maintained, preserved, and improved the property to its spectacular present condition.

Next door to the eight-room BNB and six cottages is a restored old authentic barn turned into an amazing fine-dining restaurant. The owners are gracious and welcoming to all of their guests, which includes wedding parties and other special occasion gatherings from time to time.

SEE MORE: Clown NJ senator jockeying for position in next presidential race

Via woolvertoninn.com Via woolvertoninn.com loading...

The barn is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, with fine dining Wednesday through Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m., and a more casual Sunday supper is offered on Sundays from 4 to 7 p.m.

The barn/restaurant called Northridge at Wolverton also offers a Sunday Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday.

Wolverton Inn in Stockton is in the southwestern corner of Hunterdon County, just above Lambertville. It's cozy, a little getaway that’s perfect for a special occasion, dinner, evening out, or a quiet, cozy weekend getaway.

Via woolvertoninn.com Via woolvertoninn.com loading...

Their slogan, "A far away place close to home," sums up this place perfectly. The food at the Barn restaurant is top-notch, and the service and hospitality at the Inn are unmatched.

As you’re driving along the Delaware River on Route 29, look for the signs for the Wolverton Inn and definitely make that turn. You definitely will not regret it.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈