An indoor boardwalk experience is coming to this popular aquarium
Have you ever wanted to have a day on a Jersey shore boardwalk but other factors got in the way?
Maybe the weather is too cool and rainy to walk the boards. On the other hand, perhaps it’s too hot and humid outside to have an enjoyable day. Or sometimes we just don’t feel like dealing with Bennies and the beach traffic.
What if I told you there’s about to be an exciting boardwalk experience right inside one of the Garden State’s most fabulous aquariums?
Adventure Aquarium announces new experience, ‘The Boardwalk’
Opening Mar. 28, 2026, Adventure Aquarium in Camden will pay “homage to the shores of New Jersey, Delaware, and beyond” with ‘The Boardwalk,’ an exhibit intended for guests of all ages to enjoy.
There will be a wide arrange of seaside-like attractions including an ocean-themed virtual reality experience, face painting, a beachfront mural and photo zone, caricature artists, and educational meet-and-greets with the animals.
The Boardwalk will also feature the Aquarium’s fourth touch exhibit, “Horseshoe Crab Harbor,” where guests can have a gentle, personal interaction with the prehistoric species.
Fun fact: don’t let the name fool you, Horseshoe Crabs are chelicerates, which means they’re more closely related to arachnids like spiders or scorpions. They’re not even crustaceans https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_crab
See? We’re learning already and the exhibit isn’t even open yet!
To make it feel like you’re at the shore, only indoors, there will be boardwalk plank and sand-inspired flooring, lifeguards style seating for staff, and depictions of kites flying.
Adventure Aquarium is located at 1 Riverside Drive in Camden, NJ.
You can find more info about The Boardwalk on the Aquarium’s website: https://www.adventureaquarium.com.
Don’t worry, they’re not going so far as to have seagulls come down to steal your food.
WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions:
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The ’90s Are Back: Let's Look at the Famous Faces Who Made the Decade Iconic
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.