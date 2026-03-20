Have you ever wanted to have a day on a Jersey shore boardwalk but other factors got in the way?

Maybe the weather is too cool and rainy to walk the boards. On the other hand, perhaps it’s too hot and humid outside to have an enjoyable day. Or sometimes we just don’t feel like dealing with Bennies and the beach traffic.

What if I told you there’s about to be an exciting boardwalk experience right inside one of the Garden State’s most fabulous aquariums?

Adventure Aquarium Adventure Aquarium loading...

Adventure Aquarium announces new experience, ‘The Boardwalk’

Opening Mar. 28, 2026, Adventure Aquarium in Camden will pay “homage to the shores of New Jersey, Delaware, and beyond” with ‘The Boardwalk,’ an exhibit intended for guests of all ages to enjoy.

There will be a wide arrange of seaside-like attractions including an ocean-themed virtual reality experience, face painting, a beachfront mural and photo zone, caricature artists, and educational meet-and-greets with the animals.

The Boardwalk will also feature the Aquarium’s fourth touch exhibit, “Horseshoe Crab Harbor,” where guests can have a gentle, personal interaction with the prehistoric species.

Fun fact: don’t let the name fool you, Horseshoe Crabs are chelicerates, which means they’re more closely related to arachnids like spiders or scorpions. They’re not even crustaceans https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_crab

See? We’re learning already and the exhibit isn’t even open yet!

To make it feel like you’re at the shore, only indoors, there will be boardwalk plank and sand-inspired flooring, lifeguards style seating for staff, and depictions of kites flying.

Adventure Aquarium is located at 1 Riverside Drive in Camden, NJ.

You can find more info about The Boardwalk on the Aquarium’s website: https://www.adventureaquarium.com.

Don’t worry, they’re not going so far as to have seagulls come down to steal your food.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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