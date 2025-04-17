Clown NJ senator jockeying for position in next presidential race

One of the most embarrassingly transparently phony U.S. lawmakers is unfortunately our own.

Appropriately, on April Fool's Day, our No. 1 one fool, New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, made a fool of himself with a 25-hour filibuster speech on the Senate floor.

Now he's gone even further in his self-aggrandizing attempt to gain more attention in a potential 2028 presidential bid.

The word is that he is planning to travel to El Salvador to get an alleged MS-13 gang member back into the United States.

The man didn't even live here in New Jersey illegally. Kilmar Abrego Garcia lived (illegally) in Maryland. Prominent Democrats claim he was deported illegally, even though an immigration judge and an appellate immigration court ordered his deportation.

Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador earlier this week to grandstand and try to get a meeting with the deportee and Salvadoran prisoner.

Not to be outdone, our perennial clown of a U.S. senator, Cory Booker, is planning to showboat and grandstand on behalf of this illegal alien.

Whether you believe the U.S. Justice Department and the so-called "conservative" media or the mainstream media about Garcia's status as an MS-13 gang member or just a Maryland dad, Cory Booker planning a trip to El Salvador on our dime to advocate for a man who broke into the country illegally and had two legitimate deportation orders is outrageous and despicable.

He continues his history of phony, overly dramatic, sensational nonsense to further his pathetic political career. A new poll shows he's near the top of the list of potential Democratic nominees in the next presidential primary.

He saw the bump he got in the polls from his filibuster stunt earlier this month, and he wants to keep the momentum going. How the people of New Jersey elected this guy twice to the U.S. Senate is beyond comprehension.

Trust me, the Democrats in the rest of the country are smarter than that. Keep clowning it up, Cory. It won't work, but at least it's mildly amusing.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

