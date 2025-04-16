Photos from 5 years ago during crazy COVID-19 lockdowns in NJ

This month five years ago, we were still waiting to flatten the curve. This week marks the anniversary of states like New Jersey one month into the COVID lockdowns.

Some people were scared to death and others were frightened by the actions of state governments like New Jersey's that would restrict so much of our lives. Tempers flared, families became divided, and the public waited for the "all clear" or a miracle vaccine that would save us all.

It was a crazy time that nobody alive had lived through before. States like New Jersey were on the stricter side of restrictions. I remember going to Texas in April and May and being able to go out to a restaurant without any trouble.

By the time summer came along, some of us would travel to Pennsylvania to have a meal at a restaurant.

Luckily, some of us saved the photos of the insanity of the time when we were locked down by King Murphy.

