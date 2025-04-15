Great new restaurant in a beautiful Jersey town

New Jersey is blessed with a plethora of great restaurants in a wide variety of cuisines. We also happen to have some really cool out-of-the-way towns to explore and find these little hidden gems.

I went on a trout-fishing expedition in Mercer and Hunterdon counties on Sunday. It was more of a sightseeing trip than anything. It was too windy and the water was a little too murky after the heavy rains for any good freshwater fishing.

But I digress. Everyone knows that Lambertville is a great little town on the Delaware to get away for a day trip or a weekend. But its little sister just a few miles to the north is a great little town to explore.

New restaurant in Stockton

We happened upon a brand-new restaurant in Stockton on Sunday that is a must if you love Mediterranean food. Aladdin opened this past Sunday in little downtown Stockton.

It's run by an Egyptian family that has a place in Bridgewater and is hoping to make a splash in this town even in the shadow of the famous Stockton Inn, which re-opened last year.

Aladdin Mediterranean is in the spot formerly occupied by Via Ponte at 13 Bridge St. in Stockton. The service was friendly and top notch and the food was fresh and delicious.

If you like good food of any kind, especially authentic Mediterranean fare, you can't miss it with a visit to Aladdin Mediterranean in Stockton.

