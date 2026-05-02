There is an ever-growing concern about cleaner air and the direct correlation that pollution has with respiratory issues.

The clean air fight has been present for over decades. More research, more awareness and government legislature have all addressed the issue.

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While the overall numbers present a better outlook for cleaner air, arguments and fight continue for us to breathe cleaner air and reduce the number of respiratory issues related to pollution and the toxins that it produces.

Compare the Market Australia did a study analyzing pollution levels against respiratory health metrics to see where Americans are breathing the cleanest air. The study comes at a time when there is a stronger correlation between pollution and respiratory illness, cardiovascular conditions, and other long-term illnesses.

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Steven Spicer, Executive General Manager of Health at Compare the Market, explained why clean air is so important:

“Clean air plays a vital role in protecting our health, as long-term exposure can be linked to respiratory diseases, causing illnesses and impacting overall health. Having reliable private health insurance could be valuable, as it may help support access to medical care, early treatment, and ongoing management of any related conditions."

The study showed that right here in New Jersey we rank 5th overall in cleaner air and better respiratory health. I must be honest with you my friends, I was shocked at how high the Garden State ranked.

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Here are the numbers for New Jersey:

The Pollution Index here is at (PM2.5 7.40) which is slightly lower than the national average, Florida and Connecticut are also at 7.40. Hawaii has the lowest pollution index at 4.3 and California came in at the highest at a whopping 12.3!

Industrial Toxin Concentrate for New Jersey is high with a 1,499 pounds per square mile. That level is the highest in the country.

Asthma Prevalence Percentage for New Jersey is 8.9, which is lower than the national average.

Respiratory Deaths per 100,000 people in New Jersey is an exceptionally low 20 out of 100,000 people. That is about the lowest number in the country. Nebraska and Wyoming rank the highest with 41 and 51 deaths per 100,000, respectively.

Although the industrial toxin score was through the roof and the remaining criteria were lower than national averages. All the information combined gave New Jersey an overall clean health score of 72.8, which ranks the state 5th best in the country.

Hawaii, Nebraska, South Dakota, and New York all rank ahead of New Jersey.

Breathe easy, New Jersey!

Full study and more information here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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