Millions of Americans have lost access to their crypto account. Could you be one of them?

Millions of Americans have lost access to their crypto wallet or account permanently, according to a new study from Oobit, a crypto payments platform.

The numbers are staggering, 35% of U.S. crypto holders say that they have lost access to their wallet or account.

About 31% have never recovered their crypto, resulting in permanent loss, and those losses are not small: 12% of those locked out of their account lost $5,000 or more in a single incident. The median user lost on average 30% of their total crypto holdings.

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How could this happen?

From something as simple as forgetting their password and login, which is 31% of those who lost their account, to lost phrase or recovery phrase to platform shutdown and/or went bankrupt, to lost or damaged phones or computers and having the exchange account locked or frozen.

Losing a crypto account added stress to 49% of its users, with 1 out of 5 spending more money trying to recover access many times without success.

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How did crypto coins fare for loss?

Of the 35% of crypto holders who experienced permanent loss, 63% were Bitcoin. 50% was Ethereum, USD Coin was 30%, and Dogecoin and Solana were 26% and 24%, respectively.

What did investors do with losing crypto access?

About 40% improved their backup and security with backup codes, password managers, and seed phrase storage.

Amazingly, 29% moved crypto to a different wallet type. I would think that after losing your account you would refrain from the exchange, although 26% reduced the total amount of crypto that they held.

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Only 10% stopped using crypto entirely after losing an account.

I have those who I know say that crypto is a better platform than playing the stock market. You can lose at both platforms.

I am old-fashioned when it comes to my financial security. I work hard for the money I make I want my money in a very safe place.

Good luck to you with your crypto.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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