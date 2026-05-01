Here are the best conservative towns to live in deep-blue NJ

For as "blue" a state as New Jersey is with its Democratic leanings, there are still plenty of pockets of red. Ocean County is certainly a Republican stronghold, as is much of Hunterdon County.

If you’re a conservative person who wants to be in a town that aligns with you but is also good to live in when it comes to things like crime rates, quality of schools, etc., you have choices.

Niche.com came up with the best 20 towns to live for conservatives using census data along with information from the FBI, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CDC and other sources.

Their list isn’t about the highest percentage of conservatives. It’s about the best conservative-leaning town to live in based on job opportunities, cost of living, amenities the town offers, the aforementioned crime rates and school quality, etc.

For example, Raritan Township, a place I lived for a number of years, is not just heavily conservative. It’s also safe, quiet, family-friendly, with mostly single-family homes and within an hour’s drive to both New York City and Philadelphia. Ironically, it entirely rings the much smaller town of Flemington, which is an outlier for Hunterdon County in that it’s a Democratic majority. I know because I’ve lived in both.

One surprising thing is how many Monmouth County towns show up on this list.

But did your town? Scroll through the gallery below to find out.

The 20 Best NJ Towns To Live If You’re A Conservative

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1 – Fair Haven — Monmouth County — Population: 6,170

No. 1 overall in Monmouth County and No. 55 overall in New Jersey

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Awesome place to live and raise a family. It is a throwback town where the kids all ride their bikes to school. An amazing place for kids to grow up.

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2 – Little Silver – Monmouth County – Population: 6,105

No. 2 overall in Monmouth and No. 62 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

We moved to Little Silver four years ago and it immediately felt like home. The schools are top-notch and very highly rated. Close to beaches, NYC, Philly, farms, fishing and outdoor activities, etc. Can’t imagine living anywhere else.

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3 – Bay Head – Ocean County – Population: 1,205

No. 1 overall in Ocean County, No. 83 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Bay Head is absolutely lovely, very green - most of the town has some tree cover and the streets are lined with trees and flowerpots. There are loads of cute little shops you can go into if you are a tourist or if you are exploring the town. There are four churches: one Methodist, one Episcopalian, one Catholic, and one non-denominational Christian. The Methodist church has the most beautiful bells that it plays all the time. The beach is small but nice.

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4 – Brielle – Monmouth County – Population 4,956

No. 3 overall in Monmouth and No. 93 in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Brielle is a charming, close-knit town with a strong sense of community. However, taxes seem high, which can make it difficult for younger families and first-time buyers to settle here. There is also a lack of starter homes, limiting affordable housing options for those hoping to move in.

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5 – Bradley Beach – Monmouth County – Population:4,158

No. 4 overall in Monmouth County, No. 97 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Bradley Beach is obviously a beach town. The divide in class is very evident here. It is a relatively nice town but is very touristy and does not do much during the off-season. Also, practically no parking during the summer if you live close to the beach during the summer. It does try to have activities and events for kids and my family has enjoyed a few of those.

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6 – Manasquan – Monmouth County – Population: 5,922

No. 5 overall in Monmouth, No. 100 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

I moved to Manasquan, NJ on the Jersey Shore almost a decade ago and I love it. People are kind and it's a very family-friendly place. However, the bloom is wearing off because, since the pandemic, it has become too crowded with too much traffic and too many affluent New Yorkers and other people moving here.

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7 – Shrewsbury Borough – Monmouth County – Population: 4,179

No. 6 overall in Monmouth, No. 102 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Shrewsbury is a wonderful small town. Everyone knows each other. Most residents have grown up here and chose to stay and start their families. Our Boro may be small, but we have many community activities such as sports, food truck "Shrewsbury Day" and Santa on the fire truck events. Great town to grow up.

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8 – Robertsville – Monmouth County

No. 105 overall in the state. A section of Marlboro.

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

The community is clean, basically safe, well-kept and close to the things you need. It's expensive to live here and getting worse.

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9 – Holmdel – Monmouth County – Population: 17,436

No. 107 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

A typical New Jersey suburb. It is within a conservative, red bubble of the state (unfortunately). And with that comes a degree of close-mindedness and feelings of cliqueness amongst its residents. For the most part though, it is a very safe town with plenty of beautiful parks and close to the beach. It is in a good location, central to just about everywhere in Jersey. Not the most exciting town to live in, especially with a lack of a walkable downtown area. Nonetheless, I am very grateful to be here!

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10 – Avon-by-the-Sea – Monmouth County – Population: 2,030

No. 109 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

I would love to live in this area for a majority of my life. I do plan to move out west for the warm weather during the winter, but with out a doubt I will have a summer home here!

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11 – Wanamassa – Monmouth County – Population: 4,279

A section of Ocean Township. No. 10 overall in Monmouth, No. 112 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

It is expensive to live in my area, but I live near the beach and there is a lot to do, so that makes it enjoyable.

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12 – Rumson – Monmouth County – Population: 7,241

No. 113 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Rumson is a quaint little community tucked away into a central pocket by the Jersey Shore. A five-minute drive or 10-minute bike to the beach makes it the perfect town for summer months, close but removed from beach traffic. The neighborhood is walkable and extremely safe. It is typical for students to walk to school as the elementary, middle, and high schools are all located on the same block. It is a small town with great prospects. Lots of great local eateries, no chains, all small businesses! Very close to more bustling neighborhoods like Red Bank and Sea Bright.

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13 – Clinton – Hunterdon County – Population: 2,789

No. 119 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Clinton is a very quaint town with many privately owned shops. In the summer, there are various places in town for musicians play every Friday night; many come with their dogs.

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14 – Raritan Township – Hunterdon County – Population: 24,361

No. 2 overall in Hunterdon, No. 120 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

A safe, quiet, very family-friendly township. Home prices, overwhelmingly comprised of single-family homes, range from approximately $400k to $1,500,000. Public spaces are abundant and the township is picturesque. There is a country feel and laid back vibe, though there are. NYC and Philadelphia are both within an hour's drive. There are countless lakes, rivers, and streams. The township is located within Hunterdon County, which is also safe, quiet, and family-friendly.

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15 – Strathmore – Monmouth County – Population: 6,708

Section of Aberdeen. No. 12 overall in Monmouth, No. 121 overall in the state.

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Strathmore is an absolutely wonderful town to live in. Amazing dining nearby, two from a world-renowned chef. You are close to trains, buses, and the Garden State Parkway for easy commutes. While traffic can be rough some mornings, I feel you will get that in any town.

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16 – Morganville – Monmouth County – Population:5,902

A section of Marlboro. No. 122 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Morganville is a charming and welcoming town with a strong sense of community. I’ve enjoyed the peaceful atmosphere, friendly neighbors, and the town’s commitment to safety and cleanliness. The local parks and small businesses give it a cozy, small-town feel that’s both comforting and convenient. However, I would love to see more community events and expanded options for dining and entertainment, especially for younger residents. Improved public transportation would also be a welcome change.

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17 – Annandale – Hunterdon County – Population: 1,568

A section of Clinton Township. No 3 overall in Hunterdon, No. 129 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Annandale provides security for children growing up. It is very affluent, so children are given as many opportunities as possible. Along with this, the school districts provide quality education that sets a child up effectively for their future. Many beautiful and rural views can be seen from anywhere around the town.

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18 – Point Pleasant Beach – Ocean County – Population: 4,855

No. 2 overall in Ocean. No. 130 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

We lived there for 8 yrs full time and had a home there for 20 years - it is one of the best places I have ever lived. I miss it, but visit often. Friendly family atmosphere - the people in the town were amazing and I would go back in a second. The summers were hectic but you learn to figure it out. The boardwalk has gotten a little scary, but the present mayor is doing a fabulous job at bringing it back to a family community and cleaning up the disrespectful visitors.

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19 – Sea Girt – Monmouth County – Population: 1,980

No. 143 overall in the state.

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Amazing beautiful area. Great neighborhood to raise kids. The food is awesome. The nightlife is phenomenal. Asbury Park is very close and super fun! The beaches are to die for. I couldn't imagine summer anywhere else. It is the perfect image of the Jersey Shore.

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20 – Spring Lake Heights – Monmouth County – Population: 4,861

No. 144 overall in the state

Here's what one review from Niche.com had to say ⬇️

Spring Lake Heights is a wonderful, quiet borough one mile from the Atlantic Ocean. It is not to be confused with Spring Lake. They are two unique and separate towns. They share a zip code and post office but that is about all. SLH has approximately 4,400 denizens. SLH has more of a middle-class residence, which, compared to some surrounding towns, is almost opposite. The school district is revered throughout the shore area. Some parents go as far as paying for their children to attend the public K-8 school.

These are the 20 Best Places to Live in New Jersey if You're a Liberal Niche.com did a study on the best places to live in 2025. They added filters so you can set specific settings, and one of those was the best places to live if you're liberal. Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth Top 20 municipalities in New Jersey where the median household income has grown the most in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5