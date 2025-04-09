Great suggestions for Easter brunch places in New Jersey

Even those who aren't a fan of regular Sunday brunches will go for a good Easter brunch. It's a special day out after church to gather with the family to enjoy a special meal.

Here are a few suggestions for a great Easter brunch in New Jersey.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Clifton is offering an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Families can celebrate with delicious brunch options, including fresh fruit, assorted muffins, house-made French toast, a carving station, and more. This also includes a kids’ buffet! Enjoy this limited-time menu, available only on Sunday, April 20, all for $42 per adult and $15 per child. Reservations are highly encouraged. The brunch menu is here.

Shannon Rose Irish Pub & Restaurants in Clifton and Ramsey are offering an Easter brunch buffet from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and patrons can take pictures with the Easter bunny. The menu is here.

Doherty-owned Applebee’s across New Jersey are offering a kids-eat-free special on Easter Sunday. Celebrate with a free kid’s meal for 12 years old and under, accompanied by an adult entree purchase (limit two kids). This offer is only available for dine-in on Sunday, April 20.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex in Clifton and Linden are offering kids eat-free along with a fun goodie bag on Easter Sunday.

Those are just a few ideas but for a full list of where you can find the Easter brunch that's near you, check out these.

