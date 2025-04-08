Saturday’s insane day of protest in New Jersey

The weekend saw the most ridiculous, misguided and pathetic display of virtue-signaling as thousands of New Jersey residents turned out at various locations Saturday to protest President Trump‘s efforts to streamline the federal government.

Saturday's "Hands Off" protests across the state in towns and cities like Trenton, Morristown, Montclair, Monroe, Toms River, Red Bank, Princeton and Cape May.

Decades of waste and fraud have cost the taxpayers billions. Still, these people through their blind hatred of Trump and anyone associated with him and his efforts, took to the streets. Some with homemade signs, some with signs made by dark money-funded groups shouted, danced, sang and acted like children to vent their hatred.

These are the same people who have signs like “Hate has no home here“ and "Science is science“ on their front lawns. Well, math is a science and the math shows how much waste fraud and abuse has occurred in government is a fact. They don’t want to believe these facts because of their blind hatred of Trump. They aren't totally at fault since the legacy media continues to fuel the hatred and resistance.

AP AP loading...

Sure, he could be more gentile in his wording and explaining of why his actions are taking place. Sure, he brags too much to the point where it turns even people like me who support his efforts.

These events exploited people's desire for meaning in their lives, so we have to understand their foolish and immature impulses. For the most part, they're well-meaning people who want to do the right thing but are fueled by their emotional desire to lash out in their hatred.

This past Saturday, there were numerous charity events and walks that they could’ve participated in to really do tangible good and perhaps raise money for worthy causes. Here are just a few that happened in New Jersey.

— The Moving Day walk for Parkinson's Disease research in Clark

— The MS Walk in Jersey City

— One Mile Run On Kindness, Autism Event at Kean University

— The Greener Plante Walk/Run in Piscataway

Instead, they chose to show the world how virtuous they are by pushing back against what they perceived as an evil rich white guy who only wants more power and wealth. Some of us believe Donald Trump is a patriot, albeit with an oversized ego and a penchant for braggadocio, who is trying to make the country better for all people. But that was lost on these poor souls.

AP AP loading...

Hopefully, they had their egos satisfied and felt better about themselves and their fellow protestors in New Jersey. One of our listeners commented that a lot of people are struggling and maybe we don’t get it that people are struggling and want to do better.

Another listener responded that whenever he struggles, he doesn’t take a stick and a sign and go out in public and shout like a seventh grader; he just works harder to improve his lot in life.

But hey, it is their First Amendment Right to do so, even if it did nothing but prove they need to get a life.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈