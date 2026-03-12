I wish this were a bar bet because I bet you’d lose. If I asked you to think of legendary ice cream shops in New Jersey, you might offer Holsten’s, where the last scene of “The Sopranos” was filmed. Or maybe Jersey Freeze, where Bruce Springsteen still stops by.

But there’s an ice cream institution around for 70 years that is known more for wheels than brick and mortar.



Mister Softee Mister Softee via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Mister Softee

Mister Softee started in 1956 in Philadelphia by William Conway and James Conway and is still one of the biggest franchisers of soft ice cream in the country. They still have around 625 trucks in 18 states. When we were kids, that endless ice cream jingle on the tinny speakers could have been our state anthem.

But did you know that while most famous for their trucks, there are also a handful of Mister Softee store locations?

There are store locations in Wildwood, Cape May, and smaller stand locations like Brick, Manahawkin, Seaside Heights, North Wildwood, Beachwood, and Pennsauken to name a few.

Mister Softee Mister Softee via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

This Friday, a brand-new Mister Softee location opens at the Jersey Shore.

You’ll find them in Little Egg Harbor at 605 Route 9 South. And get this! Not only will they be serving the soft ice cream Mister Softee fans expect and love, but also 32 flavors of hard ice cream as well, according to APP.com.

They’ll even have milkshakes too, with such flavors as “Elvis Dream,” featuring, what else, peanut butter and bananas mixed with cookies and cream ice cream.

The fun starts Friday!