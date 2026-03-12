As a born and raised Jersey girl, I have strong opinions about when it’s officially summer.

One of the “musts” is that I have to go to Jersey Freeze for some ice cream.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

While there are now multiple locations in the Garden State, I’ll always have an affinity for the original Freehold ice cream shop because it’s where I went growing up and continue to go as an adult.

I’m still thinking about how about a year and a half ago I just missed running into Bruce Springsteen there by just a few minutes, but I digress.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

But the Boss and I aren’t the only fans of Jersey Freeze; we’re now in “line season,” as they put it on their social media.

Once the warmer weather hits, dozens of New Jerseyans stand in line to get their favorite ice cream, which is why the iconic shop just made it easier for its customers to make an order.

Jersey Freeze mobile app

The Jersey Freeze app Screengrab of The Jersey Freeze app loading...

In a move that’s a total game-changer, you can now skip the wait and order ahead with Jersey Freeze’s app.

These are just a few of the benefits of downloading the app:

🍦 Exclusive savings & coupons

🍦 App-only updates

🍦 Easy pre-ordering of your favorite Jersey Freeze treats

🍦 Quick grab-and-go pickup from their freezer cases

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

No line. No hassle. Just legendary soft serve.

Hey, who am I to give a legend like Jersey Freeze any advice, but maybe add to the app an alert for whenever Bruce Springsteen happens to be there?

Yes, I so could have used this.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

You can download the it now on whatever App Store you use. It can be used as all Jersey Freeze locations.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

