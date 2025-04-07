The ‘other’ Jersey Shore town you really should check out

We are lucky to have over one hundred and twenty miles of shoreline in New Jersey. Most people think of the shore as anywhere from Sandy Hook to Cape May.

It seems only the locals know about the other Jersey Shore. It's those towns along the shore of the Raritan Bay. The hidden gem of those little villages is Keyport.

Known as the "Pearl of the Bayshore," Keyport has a lot going for it. It has great waterfront parks, beaches, and promenades along with a small but bustling and charming downtown.

From the waterfront, you get an amazing view of the skyline of New York City and your choice of some great shops and restaurants open year-round.

It's closer to most towns in Central Jersey than many of the main shore towns and you'll sit in a lot less traffic to get there.

As the spring weather gets warmer it would be a great idea to make a day trip to the "other" Jersey shore and check out the charming little town of Keyport.

