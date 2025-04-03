I finally tried New Jersey’s best sub shop. It did not disappoint

I've been vacationing or living in Atlantic City since I was a small child, and I had never been to one of its most famous attractions.

People would ask me why I had never been there. Simple. Every time we went the line was out the door and it was too damn hot to wait outside.

Well, this past weekend I finally made it to the famous White House Subs in Atlantic City.

People from all over New Jersey and the tri-state area rave about the subs at White House. It was a cloudy, chilly Sunday in March and the place was still busy, but we got a booth and there was plenty of room.

The place was busy, with most people choosing the take-out option. The walls are lined with famous people past and present who've enjoyed the Jersey delicacy that is a White House sub. They still get their delicious bread from Formica's Bakery across the street.

We were at the original location on Arctic Avenue in the heart of AC. They have another location in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, but I wanted the true White House experience. It did not disappoint.

You could tell there were plenty of regulars in the place by the interactions with the staff. It has a real old-school family feel to the place. When you walk in the lady asks if you're eating in or taking out and tells you where to go and that the menus are on the tables.

If you're a fan of all kinds of subs and want a real old-school Atlantic City experience, you have to go to to White House Subs on Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City.

White House Sub Shop is in the famous old Italian Ducktown neighborhood.

They're on the corner of Arctic and Mississippi Avenues.

If they've been busy since 1946 they must be doing something right.

For the walk-in take-out customers the menu is right on the wall.

There are tons of pictures of famous people past and present on the back wall along the booths.

Everyone in there seemed to be a regular.

You just can't find an old school feel like this place anymore.

If you walk in to order just take a ticket and wait for your number to be called.

The cooks are making subs hot and cold nonstop.

You can pick up your order at the window outside as well.

