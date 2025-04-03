Anti-MAGA rallies coming to NJ as part of nationwide effort

New Jersey will play host to over two dozen anti-MAGA demonstrations on Saturday, April 5, in what is set to be the largest single day of protest against the second Trump administration yet.

That date is the National Day of Action for Hands Off!, which is described a movement "in defiance of the Trump-Musk billionaire takeover and the Republican assault on our freedoms and our communities," according to a bulletin from the group's wing in Boston.

"This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history," in the words of the organizers.

"Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights—enabled by Congress every step of the way."

Over 1,100 non-violent visibility events and meetings were scheduled in all 50 states as of April 2, and 26 of them are in New Jersey.

Locations of demonstrations in New Jersey

📌 Atlantic City

📌Bloomfield

📌Cape May Court House

📌Cumberland County & South Jersey (must sign up to receive address)

📌Franklin Township (Somerset County)

📌Galloway-Atlantic County

📌Glen Ridge

📌Hopewell

📌Jersey City

📌Lawrence Township (Mercer County)

📌Metuchen (Hands Off! Central Jersey)

📌Monroe Township (Middlesex County)

📌Montclair Area

📌Morristown

📌Ocean City

📌OneNJ7 (must sign up to receive address)

📌Piscataway

📌Pitman (Hands Off! South Jersey)

📌Princeton

📌Red Bank

📌South Orange-Maplewood

📌Teaneck (Hands Off! Bergen County)

📌Toms River

📌Trenton

📌Weekhawken

📌West Caldwell

In nearby Pennsylvania, Bucks County will see protests in Doylestown, Middletown, and Quakertown. Philadelphia will see various events, as will New York City.

Most "Hands Off!" protest events begin between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and usually end before 4 p.m.

