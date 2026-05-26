The lights have been turned off and the famous likes of Bryan Cranston, Ryan Reynolds, Sir Paul McCartney have long gone home. The final episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was already done with.

Our baby-in-chief who fills his diaper anytime someone says anything about him that isn’t praise has already taken his sophomoric victory lap on Truth Social.

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

Colbert was number one in his time slot by the way. But in Trump’s universe if you repeat a lie often enough it doesn’t just convince people it’s true, it, again in his mind and as he once told Chris Christie’s wife Mary Pat, becomes true.

It doesn’t. But I digress.

After CBS was so afraid of Trump henchman blocking a media merger that they announced the cancellation of Colbert’s show last year the end formally came. Trump got in his childish hissy fit post with a final dig spitting on Colbert’s metaphorical grave.

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You’d think that would be that. No, he had more childishness left in him.

The next day he just couldn’t help himself and shared this imbecilic AI generated “funny” video of him throwing Colbert into a dumpster and slamming the lid.

Of course the AI then shows Trump doing his stupid YMCA “no-talent” dance moves. You’d think that dumb dance alone would give him reason to not share this. But he just couldn’t help himself. Because he’s an unbelievably insecure manchild who can’t not be toxic.

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Colbert meanwhile, an involved citizen of Montclair, New Jersey and a genuinely religious man, showed class on his way out and never mentioned Trump’s name once in his final broadcast.

He showed grace. He hushed the crowd when they booed CBS for canceling and redirected saying he was grateful for the years he did have. He was introspective, positive, and showed genuine affection and appreciation for his staff.

This is what a grownup does.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman