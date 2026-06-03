(The Center Square) – Adam Hamawy has won the crowded Democratic Party race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District.

Hamawy, a U.S. Army veteran and doctor, was one of 13 candidates vying for the Democratic Party nod. The Associated Press called the race in his favor at 9:36 p.m. on Tuesday evening. As of 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with 85% of the votes counted, Hamawy received 27.8% of the vote, while Brad Cohen, the next closest Democrat, tallied 15.8% of the vote.

Gregg Mele, an attorney and multiple-time candidate for office, earned the Republican Party nomination. He was the only candidate from his party to file for the seat.

Coleman, who has served six terms in the U.S. House, announced in November that she would retire at the end of her current term.

In the competitive Democratic Party primary, Hamawy secured endorsements from multiple well-known progressives. U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Tammy Duckworth along with U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna were among the lawmakers that backed his bid in the crowded field, while the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and Justice Democrats also endorsed him.

Hamawy said that he wants to “build a government that works for you, not special interests,” under the “Why I’m Running” section of his campaign website.

“In the richest country in the world, you shouldn't have to choose between taking your medication and paying your bills. Your child's education shouldn't depend on their zip code,” he wrote. “The economy should work for people whose hard work builds and sustains our communities—not just billionaires and corporations.”

“Our country faces crises of affordability and authoritarianism,” Hamawy continued. “We need a new generation of leaders with the courage to stand up to corruption and the competence to make life better for working families.”

Hamawy enters the general election as the heavy favorite in the race.

Coleman won the seat by just under 25 points over Republican challenger Darius Mayfield in 2024.

The New York Times reports that Democrats outnumber Republicans more than two to one in the district.

Hamawy also has a cash advantage in the race.

As of May 14, Hamawy’s campaign had $310,000 on hand, while Mele’s campaign had $5,000.

The Cook Political Report, a national ratings outlet, describes the race as “solid Democrat.”