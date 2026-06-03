Democrats caused the Delaney mess, now they have to live with it

🏛️ New Jersey Democrats celebrated banning local ICE detention contracts in 2021. That decision helped pave the way for Delaney Hall.

⚖️ Federal courts ruled New Jersey could not block private companies from contracting with ICE, opening the door for GEO Group's Newark facility.

💰 Counties lost both oversight of detainee housing and millions in federal revenue after public detention contracts were phased out.

New Jersey's 2021 ICE detention ban reshaped immigration enforcement

For years, New Jersey Democrats insisted they wanted to shut down immigration detention facilities in our state. They celebrated when Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in 2021 prohibiting county and local jails from entering into or renewing contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Supporters called it a victory for immigrant rights. Activists demanded every ICE detainee be removed from New Jersey facilities.

Gov. Murphy in Trenton Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in 2021 prohibiting county and local jails from entering into or renewing contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Governor's Office) loading...

Well, they got what they wanted.

Essex County ended its long-standing relationship with ICE. Hudson County stopped housing immigration detainees. Bergen County phased out its operations. One by one, publicly operated facilities closed their doors to federal immigration enforcement.

Democrats proudly declared victory.

What happened next should have been entirely predictable.

The Murphy administration didn't eliminate the federal government's authority to detain people accused of violating immigration laws. It simply eliminated the state's role in doing it. ICE still needed detention space. Federal immigration law didn't disappear. Enforcement responsibilities didn't vanish. The demand for beds remained.

Federal court ruling opened the door for private ICE detention facilities

Then came the legal challenge.

Private prison operators argued New Jersey had overstepped its authority by attempting to block private companies from contracting with the federal government. A federal appeals court ultimately ruled New Jersey could not interfere with the federal government's ability to contract with private detention providers.

That decision effectively blew a hole through the very policy Democrats had championed.

Police try to hold the line as protesters push the fences outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police try to hold the line as protesters push the fences outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

With county facilities gone and state restrictions struck down, private operators suddenly became the only game in town. GEO Group seized the opportunity, securing a massive federal contract to reopen Delaney Hall in Newark as a 1,000-bed immigration detention center.

The irony is impossible to ignore.

The same political leaders now denouncing Delaney Hall helped create the conditions that made it possible.

Counties lost oversight and millions in federal detention revenue

Had county facilities remained available, ICE would have continued using smaller, publicly operated detention centers spread throughout the state. This would have given state and county government greater oversight on how detainees were treated.

Instead, New Jersey's political leadership forced federal immigration detention into the hands of private operators after shutting down every public alternative.

Essex County was being paid around $200 million a year to house ICE detainees before a 2021 state ban went into effect. (Google maps) Essex County was being paid around $200 million a year to house ICE detainees before a 2021 state ban went into effect. (Google maps) loading...

The continuation of the federal contracts would have also preserved a steady stream of needed federal revenue that could have been used to offset property tax increases. At the time the state ban on housing ICE detainees went into effect, Essex County was banking around $200 million a year in federal payments. Hundreds of other local communities that agreed to house detainees were also being paid by the federal government.

Delaney Hall lawsuit highlights unintended consequences of state policy

To be clear, Delaney Hall was ultimately reopened because of a federal court ruling and federal immigration policy decisions. Those are the direct causes. But the path leading there was paved years earlier in Trenton.

On my nightly program 'Jersey Thing,' we often talk about unintended consequences and how they usually end up costing taxpayers money. This is a perfect illustration of that.

Democrats gambled that they could effectively drive immigration detention out of New Jersey by banning local cooperation. Federal courts rejected a key piece of that strategy, and the result was not fewer detention beds. It was a large private detention facility operating under a long-term federal contract.

Mayor Ras Baraka arrives for a press conference in front of Delaney Hall on June 02, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka arrives for a press conference in front of Delaney Hall on June 02, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) loading...

Now many of the same politicians who celebrated the 2021 law are protesting outside Delaney Hall and demanding its closure. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has announced a new lawsuit seeking to close the facility, while New Jersey's own legal challenge remains pending.

Both lawsuits seek a level of oversight that was ACTUALLY surrendered when county and local governments were prohibited from continuing detention agreements.

Before blaming ICE, GEO Group, or the federal courts, Democrats need to acknowledge a reality at the center of the debate: their own policies helped create the situation they now condemn.

They wanted to eliminate local and county detention contracts.

They succeeded.

Delaney Hall is what came next.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

EARLIER: ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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