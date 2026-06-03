(The Center Square) – The matchup is set for the closest-watched congressional race in the Garden State for the midterm election.

Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot, won the Democratic Party nomination for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race in Bennett’s favor at 8:56 p.m. over fellow Democrats Tina Shah, Brian Varela, and Michael Roth. With 90% of the vote counted, as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Bennett received 45.5% of the vote in the primary race.

Incumbent Congressman Tom Kean, who was the only Republican candidate to file for the seat, secured his party’s nomination.

Kean, who is in his second term representing the district, has missed more than 100 consecutive votes since early March, according to the Associated Press, while he says he’s addressing a medical issue. He has not specified what the specific medical issue is, but sent out a statement on Tuesday saying he would be returning to work in the near future.

“I am more energized than ever to keep fighting for the people of New Jersey’s 7th District. Right now I am focused on my recovery and under the advice of healthcare professionals, I will transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks,” Kean’s statement reads. “At that time I will be completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump sent out a post on social media touting his support for Kean in the race.

In the four-candidate Democratic Party primary, Bennett received endorsements from a variety of lawmakers and organizations in New Jersey and beyond. Several U.S. House members endorsed Bennett in the primary race, including U.S. Reps. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa, and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

She addressed supporters in Bridgewater after securing the party nomination.

“If this group of badass American patriots can get a political outsider — a 2010 Honda Accord-driving, Navy-veteran mom — to win in one of the most competitive primaries in the country, we are going to flip this seat,” Bennett said, according to the New York Times.

According to the Cook Political Report, a national ratings outlet, the race for the 7th Congressional District is the only “toss up” in New Jersey for the 2026 midterm election.

In 2024, Kean defeated Democrat Susan Altman by 5 points.

As of May 14, Kean held a cash-on-hand advantage in the race. His campaign has $3.39 million on hand, while Bennett’s campaign has just under $765,000 on hand.

However, the two have raised similar amounts in 2026.

From Jan. 1 until May 13, Kean’s campaign has raised $1.28 million, while Bennett has raised $1 million.