I’m not going to use the names of the people involved or the venue where this took place because I’m not trying to dox anyone, but I do feel like this was too funny a story to not share with you.

I had friends coming into New Jersey over the weekend for a St. Patrick’s Day party, and they made their accommodations in a hotel.

They were staying for two nights, coming in on Friday, Mar. 13, and leaving on Sunday, Mar. 15.

The morning after the first night, housekeeping came in to tidy up the room. In order to get out of the way of the workers, the two hung out for a bit in the hotel lobby.

After a small amount of time, they noticed something strange.

Despite it being Mar. 14, Christmas music was echoing throughout the hotel lobby.

Read More: How holiday music can boost your workout routine

Christmas Music Photo by David Beale on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Christmas music in March?

It would be one thing if it were mid-summer and they were celebrating Christmas in July, but that wasn’t the case here.

And it wasn’t just one instrumental song that played as a glitch… I’m telling you it was a full Christmas playlist, and it went on the entire time they sat there.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Christmas Song, White Christmas, Auld Lang Syne, just to name a few.

Basically, if you’ve heard it while placing an ornament on a Christmas tree branch, they heard it in this hotel lobby in the middle of March.

No one else seemed to be concerned or put off by the music of choice.

I guess I’ll chalk it up to a new tradition that I wasn’t aware of. Happy Christmas in March, everyone!

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Key points from Gov. Mikie Sherril's first N.J. budget No new taxes on individuals in the proposed state budget

in the proposed state budget $2.6B in budget solutions to close the deficit

to close the deficit Nearly $2B in spending cuts across state government

across state government $700M in new revenue from closing corporate tax loopholes

from closing corporate tax loopholes Plan aims to balance the budget structurally by 2028

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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