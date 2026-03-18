Craving a sandwich? Who could blame you? They’re a perfect meal!

When you can have it prepared by experts, made just the way you want it, it’s all the better.

If you’re in Somerset County, then you’re in luck because a popular sandwich chain just opened a new restaurant in Warren.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

After successfully serving New Jerseyans with their two other spots in Marlton and Princeton, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is expanding in the Garden State.

The restaurant is known for its award-winning cheesesteaks, hot and cold subs, party trays, soups, salads, and desserts.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Simply the best since 1976

With over 170 restaurants across the United States, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop’s newest venue is located at 68 Mountain Blvd, in Warren.

The shop is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. They’re offering order-ahead service, online ordering, as well as third-party delivery.

They also have catering options for parties or corporate events.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The other restaurants can be found at 1041 Route 73 N in Marlton, and 301 N Harrison St. Unit 470 in Princeton, NJ.

Come hungry and get ready to eat up!

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Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for March (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during March. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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