Beloved sandwich shop just opened its third New Jersey location
Craving a sandwich? Who could blame you? They’re a perfect meal!
When you can have it prepared by experts, made just the way you want it, it’s all the better.
If you’re in Somerset County, then you’re in luck because a popular sandwich chain just opened a new restaurant in Warren.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
After successfully serving New Jerseyans with their two other spots in Marlton and Princeton, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is expanding in the Garden State.
The restaurant is known for its award-winning cheesesteaks, hot and cold subs, party trays, soups, salads, and desserts.
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Simply the best since 1976
With over 170 restaurants across the United States, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop’s newest venue is located at 68 Mountain Blvd, in Warren.
The shop is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. They’re offering order-ahead service, online ordering, as well as third-party delivery.
They also have catering options for parties or corporate events.
The other restaurants can be found at 1041 Route 73 N in Marlton, and 301 N Harrison St. Unit 470 in Princeton, NJ.
Come hungry and get ready to eat up!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.