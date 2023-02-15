Hillsborough, NJ man ejected from pick-up in Route 78 crash

🔴 Sebastian Hofmann, 27, rear-ended a Tesla on eastbound Route 78 in Warren Township

🔴 Hofmann's pick-up went off the road, hit several trees, and overturned

🔴 The Tesla went to the left across the highway and hit a guardrail

WARREN — A 27-year-old man died after being ejected from his pick-up truck on Route 78 Monday night.

State Police SFC Lawrence Peele said Sebastian Hofmann of Hillsborough was driving in the eastbound lanes around 10:10 p.m. He rear-ended a Tesla also traveling east near Exit 33 (Route 525) in Warren sending it across the highway towards the median and into a guardrail.

Hoffman's Dodge went to the right and off the road. The vehicle hit several trees and overturned before he was thrown from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, according to Peele.

It was the first fatal crash of the year on Route 78, according to State Police records.

